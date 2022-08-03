Fee tussle at Odisha's Madhusudan Law University

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Madhusudan Law University is witnessing a rift between its students and administration over the fees for the 3-year LLB (Bachelor of Legislative Law) programme. While students have submitted a memorandum to the Governor and Chancellor of Universities Prof Ganeshi Lal alleging that the university is charging excess fees for the course as compared to other public universities offering degrees in law, the University authorities said the fee structure has been rationally framed.

The new university offers LLB and Integrated 5-year LLB degrees. After the Madhusudan Law college got the university tag last year, its syndicate decided to fix the fees for LLB degree at Rs 9,072 per year (Rs 756 per month) and reduce the fees of the Integrated LLB degree from Rs 45,000 to Rs 20,000 per year. The integrated course runs in self-financing mode. In the memorandum, the students alleged that at a time when the university does not have the adequate infrastructure to meet the education demands of the students, fees of Rs 9,000 is a financial burden on them.

“The university is charging us for infrastructures like moot courtrooms, computer labs and internet connections which are still not ready on the campus. Besides, other charges for magazines and workshops are being demanded from students despite us not availing these facilities,” they said.

However, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Kamal Jeet Singh said the syndicate in August last year fixed the LLB fees at Rs 9,072 and the fee structure will not be changed till 2030. “The fees come to Rs 756 per month which is very reasonable for a new university. Besides, the old infrastructure of the college has been refurbished after it got the university tag. Old classrooms have been converted into AC classrooms and a new library has come up,” he said.

