Unit-II market building in Bhubaneshwar continues to remain shut

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Unit-II market building, one of the oldest and most affordable shopping destinations here has remained shut indefinitely owing to a face-off between the traders and street vendors in the market complex.

Though a complaint has been lodged with police from both sides, the source said the members of the Central Market Association at the complex have decided to keep their shutters down till a permanent solution is worked out to prevent alleged encroachment of the footpath by temporary vendors.

As per sources, a scuffle broke out when the traders of the complex on Sunday asked the temporary vendors to shift and clear the pathways. Following this, the market has remained closed for the last three days. Both sides have lodged complaints with the police in this regard, sources said. However, members of the Central Market Association alleged that despite BMC’s restriction on encroachment of the footpath, the temporary vendors are continuing business at the place.

“The complex has a 64 feet wide walkway for the movement of pedestrians which largely remains occupied by the temporary vendors, mostly outsiders, causing inconvenience for everyone. With the eviction drives remaining futile, their number is increasing gradually,” alleged executive body member of the Association Susanta Mohapatra.

Mohapatra said the members of the association have already met the BMC Mayor and Police. “The mayor has assured us a permanent solution and a meeting is likely to be taken up in this regard on Wednesday,” he said. The shopping complex has around 180 licensed traders and vendors. The association members said all of them will keep their shutters down till the matter is resolved. BMC officials and temporary vendors couldn’t be reached for their comments.

