By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital will get 50 mini-parks under Mukhyamantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan (Mukta) yojana, a flagship scheme of the State government introduced during Covid-19 pandemic to provide mass employment opportunities to the migrant and informal workers. The move will also help increase green cover and open public space in the city. The initiative will involve identified Mission Shakti groups. The government will spend Rs 35 -Rs 60 lakh for each park depending on the space.