Shooting range setup by 1 Odisha Bn NCC inaugurated at Sri Sri varsity

A 50-metre short shooting range was inaugurated at Sri Sri University on Wednesday.

Sri Sri University. (Photo | Official website)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 50-metre short shooting range was inaugurated at Sri Sri University on Wednesday. The shooting range has been set up by 1 Odisha Bn NCC (Army) in partnership with the university. The range will facilitate around 3,000 NCC cadets from various institutions within 100 km radius of Sri Sri University.

Sri Sri University’s director (operations) Gaurav Sharma, Cuttack NCC Group Commander Col Rajnish Kapoor and others were present during the event. About 30 cadets from six institutions were present during the inauguration ceremony and they participated in the firing of 22 deluxe rifles under the supervision of a training JCO.

