Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Colleges in Odisha to rope in retired teachers as guest faculty

Guest faculty will be engaged in the teacher-pupil ratio of  1:25 for under-graduate courses and 1:15 for post-graduate courses.

Published: 06th August 2022 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of the ongoing faculty crisis in higher educational institutions, the State government on Friday asked principals of general degree colleges to engage guest faculty members for next two academic sessions of 2022-23 and 2023-24. The Higher Education department will give preference to retired government teachers with good service record in the same college.

In a directive to the principals, Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra said the maximum number of guest faculty to be engaged in a subject shall not be more than the existing vacancies. Besides, for subjects having student enrolment but without any sanctioned teaching post, guest faculty will be engaged in the teacher-pupil ratio of  1:25 for under-graduate courses and 1:15 for post-graduate courses.

One extra guest faculty member is permissible in the subject being taught by the principal of the college. Due to their administrative work, principals usually fail to take classes in their subjects. There are 1,025 degree colleges - both public and private - in the State and a majority of these do not even have regular principals. Around 60 per cent of the colleges do not have the required number of teachers, sources in the department said.

While faculty recruitment to degree colleges was put on hold in 2020, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had last year advertised for appointment of 606 faculty members in various subjects to government degree colleges in the State. The recruitment is under progress. Visiting faculty in degree colleges are paid Rs 400 to Rs 500 per class.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Higher Education Department Saswat Mishra Odisha Public Service Commission
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp