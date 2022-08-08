Shunned by in-laws on suspicion of having cancer, Odisha woman ends life

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly being shunned by her husband and in-laws on suspicion of suffering from cancer. The victim, a native of Niali, had married Prashant Kumar Patra of Patia here on June 8, this year.

Her travails began when she reportedly developed pain in her tooth on June 20. Her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly took her to a local doctor, who suspected cancer. They allegedly began to blame her for the disease and things came to such a point that they asked her family members to take her back to their house, police said.

The worried family members then got her examined at two major private hospitals in the city where it was confirmed that she didn’t have cancer. The victim’s family members then contacted the middle-man who had assisted in fixing the couple’s marriage and requested him to ask her husband and in-laws to take her back to their house, but to no avail, police added.

When the woman herself tried to contact her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law over the phone, they reportedly blocked her number. Upset over not being accepted by her husband, the traumatised woman ended her life on Saturday, IIC of Mancheswar police station Sudhir Kumar Sahoo said.

She was staying with her family members at their rented accommodation in GGP Colony under Mancheswar police limits after being turned away by her husband, who is involved in the construction business. After the incident, the woman’s brother lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station.“A case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (cruelty to a woman by a husband or his relatives) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Sahoo said.

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly being shunned by her husband and in-laws on suspicion of suffering from cancer. The victim, a native of Niali, had married Prashant Kumar Patra of Patia here on June 8, this year. Her travails began when she reportedly developed pain in her tooth on June 20. Her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly took her to a local doctor, who suspected cancer. They allegedly began to blame her for the disease and things came to such a point that they asked her family members to take her back to their house, police said. The worried family members then got her examined at two major private hospitals in the city where it was confirmed that she didn’t have cancer. The victim’s family members then contacted the middle-man who had assisted in fixing the couple’s marriage and requested him to ask her husband and in-laws to take her back to their house, but to no avail, police added. When the woman herself tried to contact her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law over the phone, they reportedly blocked her number. Upset over not being accepted by her husband, the traumatised woman ended her life on Saturday, IIC of Mancheswar police station Sudhir Kumar Sahoo said. She was staying with her family members at their rented accommodation in GGP Colony under Mancheswar police limits after being turned away by her husband, who is involved in the construction business. After the incident, the woman’s brother lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station.“A case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (cruelty to a woman by a husband or his relatives) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Sahoo said.