Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Shunned by in-laws on suspicion of having cancer, Odisha woman ends life

The worried family members then got her examined at two major private hospitals in the city where it was confirmed the she didn’t have cancer.

Published: 08th August 2022 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide after allegedly being shunned by her husband and in-laws on suspicion of suffering from cancer. The victim, a native of Niali, had married Prashant Kumar Patra of Patia here on June 8, this year.

Her travails began when she reportedly developed pain in her tooth on June 20. Her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law allegedly took her to a local doctor, who suspected cancer. They allegedly began to blame her for the disease and things came to such a point that they asked her family members to take her back to their house, police said.

The worried family members then got her examined at two major private hospitals in the city where it was confirmed that she didn’t have cancer. The victim’s family members then contacted the middle-man who had assisted in fixing the couple’s marriage and requested him to ask her husband and in-laws to take her back to their house, but to no avail, police added.

When the woman herself tried to contact her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law over the phone, they reportedly blocked her number. Upset over not being accepted by her husband, the traumatised woman ended her life on Saturday, IIC of Mancheswar police station Sudhir Kumar Sahoo said.

She was staying with her family members at their rented accommodation in GGP Colony under Mancheswar police limits after being turned away by her husband, who is involved in the construction business. After the incident, the woman’s brother lodged a complaint at Mancheswar police station.“A case has been registered under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 498A (cruelty to a woman by a husband or his relatives) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Sahoo said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Niali Cancer suicide harrassment women abuse
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp