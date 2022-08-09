82 per cent students clear Plus II Arts examination in Odisha 

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recorded a pass rate of 82.10 per cent (pc) in Arts and 70.35 pc in Vocational Education in the annual Plus II exams, results of which were declared by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) on Monday. Last year, the pass percentage of students was 89.49 in Arts and 86.02 in Vocational Education.Announcing the results, CHSE chairman Ashwini Mishra said there has been a delay in publication of the results owing to Covid-related challenges. However, the performance of the students in this year’s exams has been encouraging and better than the exams in pre-pandemic years.

In 2020 when the exams had been conducted in offline mode, the pass percentage was 67.56 in Arts and 57.53 in Vocational Education, he said.Mishra said 1,71,288 out of a total 2,08,631 students passed the exams in Arts stream this year. As many as 62,734 students passed in first division, while 41,193 secured second division and 67, 341 students were placed in third division.

Besides, 177 students scored above 90 pc marks, while 28 higher secondary schools recorded 100 per cent results. No school recorded zero results this year. Khurda district recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.80, while Nabarangpur district scored the lowest pass percentage of 64.16.Similarly, of the 5,673 candidates who appeared in the examination in vocational education stream this year, 3,991 students secured pass marks.

A total 1,548 students secured first division and 1,889 students got second, while 538 students were placed in third division. No school recorded zero per cent results.  Balasore topped the districts with highest pass percentage of 93.89 and Kalahandi remained at bottom with a pass percentage of 37.29.

Girls outperformed boys in both the streams, as they recorded a pass percentage of 87.45 in Arts and 74.73 in Vocational stream, while the pass percentage of boys remained 75.08 in Arts and 66.39 in Vocational Education. The CHSE chairman said the council will soon issue notification allowing students to apply for re-addition of marks or any other correction in the mark-sheet by August 16.

