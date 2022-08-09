‘Acche Din ’ for Odisha, says Amit Shah on Centre-State cooperation

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: “Odisha ke acche din agaye (good days have come for Odisha)”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday, referring to the close coordination among the Centre and State government on developmental and welfare issues. Sharing the dias with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at a function to mark the 75th anniversary of Odia daily Prajatantra here, Shah said that the Centre, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, is trying to bring about all-round development in Odisha, in close coordination with the BJD government.

Shah said the State now has large number of representatives at the top echelons of the country. “From President of India to RBI Governor, Odisha has got maximum leadership at the national-level. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we are committed for the holistic development of Odisha,” he stated.

Slogans like Jai Shri Ram, Amit Shah Zinadabad and Naveen Patnaik Zindabad filled the air as Shah took the stage to deliver his address. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had to intervene to silence the slogan shouting by BJP workers.

Stating that Odisha has never got such representation at the national-level after Independence, Shah said Odisha has huge natural resources for development. He also drew parallel between Odisha and Gujarat and said Lord Jagannath is worshipped in both states. “Odisha is located in the east, Gujarat in the west. Lord Jagannath is the one who unites people of east and west,” he added.

Earlier, Shah visited the birthplace of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Odia Bazaar of Cuttack city. He went round the Netaji Museum at Janakinath Bhawan along with the Union Education Minister and other senior leaders of the party. He started the day with a visit to Lingaraj temple amid tight security and performed ‘Jalabhishek’. He also performed a Puja near Goddess Parvati inside the temple. Ten platoons of police were deployed at the temple during the visit.

Addressing the function, Naveen said the role of media in a democratic society can hardly be over-emphasised. “It should endeavour to uphold our great cultural heritage and moral values and promote national integration and communal harmony,” he said and added that media should discharge its duty without any fear or favour.

The Chief Minister said the media should prioritise the real issues of people rather than politics. Media being the voice of the people must reflect our democratic value system and take a neutral stand in every aspect of the society, he said.“Whether it is print or electronic or social media, it is the duty of every media house to maintain dignity and keep secular principles in mind. Independent media is an important pillar to uphold the values enshrined in our Constitution,” he added.

Truth and nonviolence are the cardinal principles that guided our freedom struggle, he said and urged people to pledge together to preserve and strengthen these values in every sphere of society in the 75th year of Independence. Pradhan said Prajatantra was not only a correct guide of political behaviour, but also a true reflection of aspiration of the Odia people, their culture and literature. Prajatantra editor and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, and litterateur and Padma Bhushan awardee Pratibha Ray also spoke.

