Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Amit Shah’s pep talk to BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked the State BJP leaders to brace for the 2024 election without wasting time.

Published: 09th August 2022 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits Lingaraja Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva, in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked the State BJP leaders to brace for the 2024 election without wasting time. While senior leaders are tight-lipped on the issues discussed in the meeting with Shah at the party’s state headquarters, sources said the Union Home Minister took stock of the steps taken by the party to strengthen the booth committee in the aftermath of the debacle in panchayat and urban bodies elections.

Shah who had set ‘Mission 120+’ for the 2019 election and had launched Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazbhut (My booth is the strongest) to achieve the goal reportedly advised the party leaders to keep motivating the party workers without whom winning election will be a distant dream.

He reportedly expressed his unhappiness over the miserable performance of the BJP in the three-tier panchayat elections followed by the civic body polls.Emphasising on public contact, Shah said the party will reap electoral gains when people are convinced about the good works of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He advised party leaders to make extensive tour, identify with the problems of the people and take up the issue with the government.

After returning from Cuttack, Shah held an hour-long meeting with MLAs, senior leaders and party functionaries mostly on organisational issues and party’s preparedness for the 2024 election.Shah was given a rousing reception at the BJP office where he launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. All the party MLAs including leader of the opposition were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Union Home Minister
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp