Amit Shah’s pep talk to BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday asked the State BJP leaders to brace for the 2024 election without wasting time. While senior leaders are tight-lipped on the issues discussed in the meeting with Shah at the party’s state headquarters, sources said the Union Home Minister took stock of the steps taken by the party to strengthen the booth committee in the aftermath of the debacle in panchayat and urban bodies elections.

Shah who had set ‘Mission 120+’ for the 2019 election and had launched Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazbhut (My booth is the strongest) to achieve the goal reportedly advised the party leaders to keep motivating the party workers without whom winning election will be a distant dream.

He reportedly expressed his unhappiness over the miserable performance of the BJP in the three-tier panchayat elections followed by the civic body polls.Emphasising on public contact, Shah said the party will reap electoral gains when people are convinced about the good works of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He advised party leaders to make extensive tour, identify with the problems of the people and take up the issue with the government.

After returning from Cuttack, Shah held an hour-long meeting with MLAs, senior leaders and party functionaries mostly on organisational issues and party’s preparedness for the 2024 election.Shah was given a rousing reception at the BJP office where he launched the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign. All the party MLAs including leader of the opposition were present.

