Aparajita says reception to Amit Shah in Bhubaneswar was inappropriate

Amit Shah with State BJP leaders during his visit to Lingaraj temple in Bhubaneswar on Monday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP and BJP national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi on Monday expressed strong resentment over the ‘inappropriate reception’ given to Union Home Minister Amit Shah upon his arrival in the State Capital and has written a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik seeking appropriate action in this regard.

Sarangi alleged that neither the Minister of State (Home), Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Home nor the Director General of Police (DGP) was at the airport to receive him. “It is surprising that the State government behaved in such a callous manner. This kind of behaviour reflects the culture of an institution,” she wrote, while asking the CM if this was right.

The ruling BJD, however, maintained that Sarangi in her desperation is trying to create a controversy to grab media attention and look relevant. Stating that the State government holds the Union Home Minister in high esteem, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said she knows well that due protocol was extended to him as per provisions.

