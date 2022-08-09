Home Cities Bhubaneswar

‘August boom’ for holiday destinations, hotel rooms sold out in Bhubaneswar

The long weekends this month have brought in a tourism boom to holiday destinations of Puri, Gopalpur and Chilika.

Published: 09th August 2022 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2022 04:39 AM   |  A+A-

Hotel Rooms

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Diana Sahu
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The long weekends this month have brought in a tourism boom to holiday destinations of Puri, Gopalpur and Chilika. Hotels and resorts - both big and small - in all three places are already sold out. Puri, for that matter, is overbooked. The long weekends beginning August 11 (Raksha Bandhan) till August 15 and then August 18 (Janmashtami) to 21 have seen a rise in bookings by domestic vacationers. “Getting a hotel booking in Puri is impossible now and if lucky, one has to shell out a premium. We tried booking a suite in a 3-star property but even that costs nothing less than `10,000 for August 14 and 15,” said Biplab Parida, an IT professional from Bhubaneswar.

Stakeholders in the industry said the room rates are up by almost 15 to 20 per cent and so are the occupancies as compared to the pre-pandemic level. They blame increase in prices of food and beverages and manpower wages for the cost hike.

Mayfair, a luxury resort and hotel in Puri is selling its meal-inclusive room plan at `33,250 for a package of two days on August 10 and 11 while it is sold out on the remaining days till August 15. Suites are priced at `35,000 per night during this period. When it comes to 3-star to 4-star properties and holiday homes in Puri, the prices on online travel portals during the weekend start at `6,000 (without breakfast) and go up to `25,000 per night. Swosti properties at Chilika and Gopalpur were booked a month back, a majority of bookings being direct and online.

Considering the trend, hoteliers and tour operators feel good times are in the offing for the industry ahead. Gagan Sarangi, Chairman Indian Association of Tour Operators, Odisha Chapter said the market is going to do really well throughout the ensuing tourism season that begins in October and ends in February.

Hotel and Restaurants Association of Odisha, Chairman, JK Mohanty said as holiday destinations like Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala are already booked for the entire tourism season, the travellers are going to shift to locations like Odisha. “The tourism market will get good business if the present trend is any indication. Provided, there is no new disease outbreak,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Long weekend August Holiday destination
India Matters
Prince Edwards speaks during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022
With 22 golds, India finishes fourth at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai on August 9, 2022. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
18 MLAs sworn into new Maharashtra Cabinet as ministers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Pasmanda Muslims to spiritual heads, BJP walks the extra mile
Hamidi Begum with Waliullah Maroof
Missing Indian woman found in Pak after 20 years, seeks India's help to reunite with family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp