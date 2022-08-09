Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Plus III admission process to start from August 11 in Bhubaneswar

The process for e-admission to degree colleges in the State will be started by the Higher Education department from August 11.

Published: 09th August 2022

College Students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The process for e-admission to degree colleges in the State will be started by the Higher Education department from August 11. While the common application form (CAF) will be made available from Thursday on the website of Students Academic Management System (SAMS), students can apply the CAF till August 25.

The department after scrutiny of the forms will publish the first merit list on August 31 and admission of students in this list would be done from September 2 to 5, informed the department in a release on Monday.  Similarly, the second merit list will be published on September 11 and admission to this would be done from September 12 to 14. The admission process including spot admission to vacant seats will be completed by September 29.

