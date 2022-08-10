MadMule micro brewery reopens at Janpath in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: MadMule, City-based microbrewery, re-launched its multi-cuisine restaurant and lounge with new ambience and extended services on Tuesday.The club, under the banner of Associate Creative Breweries and Hospitality Private Ltd, offers a number of freshly brewed beer variants including apple cider, Belgian wit, Belgian strong ale and mango cider, said Sunil Patro, one of the Directors of the Board.

He said it is one of the best destination for women, kitty parties and for those want spend quality time. As the State government is focusing on tourism and a number of international events are being organised in the city, MadMule tries to meet the needs of both the domestic and foreign tourists, said BK Dash, another director.Celebrities from sports and Bollywood have already made their presence count at MadMule and the Club was awarded as the best Club in the State by Radio Chocolate in 2019, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: MadMule, City-based microbrewery, re-launched its multi-cuisine restaurant and lounge with new ambience and extended services on Tuesday.The club, under the banner of Associate Creative Breweries and Hospitality Private Ltd, offers a number of freshly brewed beer variants including apple cider, Belgian wit, Belgian strong ale and mango cider, said Sunil Patro, one of the Directors of the Board. He said it is one of the best destination for women, kitty parties and for those want spend quality time. As the State government is focusing on tourism and a number of international events are being organised in the city, MadMule tries to meet the needs of both the domestic and foreign tourists, said BK Dash, another director.Celebrities from sports and Bollywood have already made their presence count at MadMule and the Club was awarded as the best Club in the State by Radio Chocolate in 2019, he said.