Facelift for Alarnath temple in Bhubaneswar

Published: 12th August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

5T Secretary VK Pandian during his visit to Alarnath temple | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS part of the temple development project of the State government, Alarnath temple at Brahmagiri in Puri district is set to get facelift with proper facilities for pilgrims, tourists and sevayats.
Directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian on Thursday visited the temple, which is about 20 km from Puri to take stock of the existing facilities for pilgrims. 

Pandian held talks with the sevayats and local people about issues relating to the temple. After detailed discussion, he asked the officials to draw up a master plan for the development of the site with proper facilities for pilgrims, tourists and sevayats within 15 days. The master plan will be presented before the Chief Minister for approval.

Lord Alarnath is famous as he is worshipped as representative of Lord Jagannath, especially during the 15-day Anasara period of Mahaprabhu after Snana Jatra. Well-known saints like Ramanujacharya and Sri Chaitanya have also visited the temple in the past. Puri Collector Samarth Verma, senior officials of the Works department and Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) officials were also present.

