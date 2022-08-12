Rituals resume at Lingaraj shrine in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After two days disruption, daily rituals at Lingaraj temple here resumed on Thursday. The temple trust, though, could not work out a solution for the dispute over ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual which had led to conflict between the Puja Panda and Badu Nijog servitors since Tuesday. While the ritual could not be held on Wednesday, Puja Panda servitors voluntarily began the temple rituals this morning.

In the last two days, neither did the Puja Panda servitors conduct rituals of the presiding deity nor allow the devotees to offer prayers in the temple. Cooking and offering of ‘bhog’ was also stopped. They were demanding offering of 3 ‘Paitas’ to the deity which was denied by Badu Nijog that is in-charge of the annual ritual.

BHUBANESWAR: After two days disruption, daily rituals at Lingaraj temple here resumed on Thursday. The temple trust, though, could not work out a solution for the dispute over ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual which had led to conflict between the Puja Panda and Badu Nijog servitors since Tuesday. While the ritual could not be held on Wednesday, Puja Panda servitors voluntarily began the temple rituals this morning. In the last two days, neither did the Puja Panda servitors conduct rituals of the presiding deity nor allow the devotees to offer prayers in the temple. Cooking and offering of ‘bhog’ was also stopped. They were demanding offering of 3 ‘Paitas’ to the deity which was denied by Badu Nijog that is in-charge of the annual ritual.