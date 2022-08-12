Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rituals resume at Lingaraj shrine in Odisha

After two days disruption, daily rituals at Lingaraj temple here resumed on Thursday.

Published: 12th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

Lingaraj Temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After two days disruption, daily rituals at Lingaraj temple here resumed on Thursday. The temple trust, though, could not work out a solution for the dispute over ‘Paita Lagi’ ritual which had led to conflict between the Puja Panda and Badu Nijog servitors since Tuesday. While the ritual could not be held on Wednesday, Puja Panda servitors voluntarily began the temple rituals this morning.

In the last two days, neither did the Puja Panda servitors conduct rituals of the presiding deity nor allow the devotees to offer prayers in the temple. Cooking and offering of ‘bhog’ was also stopped. They were demanding offering of 3 ‘Paitas’ to the deity which was denied by Badu Nijog that is in-charge of the annual ritual.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lingaraj shrine Temple Rituals
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Subsidy given for poor is welfare measure, not freebie: Experts
 Salary account scam in Telangana: Four arrested for duping ICICI Bank of Rs 1.3 crore
Indian Sika Khan (right) embracing his elder brother Sadiq Khan from Pakistan near the India-Pakistan border, on January 12, 2022. (Photo | AFP)
Indian, Pakistani siblings reunite 75 years after Partition
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Anti-Gandhi poem stokes row draws flak in Gujarat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp