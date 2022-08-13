Odisha government extends i3MS scheme till 2027

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the proposal for extension of the scheme for implementation of Integrated Mines and Minerals Monitoring System (i3MS) till 2027. The online monitoring system has strengthened the government’s regulatory oversight by enabling real-time visibility on the pit-to-port mineral value chain. Besides eradicating illegal mining and combating unauthorised ore transportation, i3MS has led to buoyant revenue collections in mining. Introduced in 2012, the i3MS has evolved as a self-sustaining model with a user fee of one rupee per ton of ore dispatched. The system generated user fees worth Rs 255.2 crore during the last five years. The Cabinet approved an expenditure of Rs 326.79 crore for the expansion of the scheme for the next five years.