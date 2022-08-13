Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rain worry for Bhubaneswar city as drainage falters

Residents are worried as restoration of the drainage work is yet to be completed in many vulnerable localities.

Published: 13th August 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Under the influence of low pressure area in the Bay, widespread rains reported across State. A scene from Appalayagunta near Tirupati on Sunday (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As rain continues to lash the Capital over the last few days,  the IMD forecast of more showers in the next 48 hours due to a fresh low pressure has triggered apprehensions of waterlogging in low-lying areas of the city.

Residents are worried as restoration of the drainage work is yet to be completed in many vulnerable localities. Waterlogging during monsoon season has become an annual affair for many parts of the city like Old Town, Naharkanta, Jagannath Nagar, Nayapalli and other places, thanks to poor drainage network. 
The residents of Nandan Vihar said though the locality near Kalarahanga was brought under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction last year, a concrete drainage plan is yet to be worked out for the area that faces heavy waterlogging during rains.

“Construction of a culvert by the Works department has helped in addressing the problem partially. However, the locality is still prone to severe waterlogging as it doesn’t have a proper internal drainage system to channel the storm water,” said Prahallad Das, a local.

People from Jagannath Nagar and Mahadev Nagar also alleged that despite waterlogging in the locality every monsoon, the BMC is yet to revamp the drainage system, leading to artificial floods during heavy showers. 

The intense spell of rain five days back had forced the civic body to commission pumps at a number of places including Gayatri Nagar, Bhoisahi of Hanspal and Basudev Nagar of GGP Colony to drain water from low-lying areas. 

Major roads, especially Bomikhal-Rasulgarh stretch on Cuttack-Puri road and Iskcon temple road along NH 26 in Nayapalli, are also expected to face heavy waterlogging in the event of excess rain. 
BMC drainage division engineer Goutam Das, however, said as per the direction of the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner, pump sets have been commissioned in vulnerable areas in advance to deal with the waterlogging menace in the event of heavy rain. Water pumps have been kept in at least 12 such places in advance, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp