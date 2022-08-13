Raise college teachers retirement age to 62: Odisha panel

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly Standing Committee on Education has recommended increasing the retirement age of college teachers to 62 to tide over the large-scale vacancies in faculty posts.

The current age of retirement for faculty members in higher educational institutions in Odisha is 60. Whereas, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had a few years back increased the retirement age of faculty members from 62 to 65, and as many as 18 States have already adopted it.

The committee recommended that as vacancies in degree colleges and higher secondary schools are yet to be filled up, the existing retirement age limit of faculty members be increased to 62. While 772 posts are vacant in higher secondary schools, over 600 assistant professor positions and an equal number of professor posts are vacant in degree colleges.

This apart, the committee has asked the department to open a regular cadre of principal for government and aided colleges. Currently, senior professors are in-charge principals in 1,200 degree colleges including 49 government. As a result, they are unable to take important decisions related to infrastructure and other development work for the colleges.

As far as grants are concerned, the panel said steps should be taken to bring the colleges, which are already receiving 100 per block grant, into the grant-in-aid fold. Besides, it asked the department to amend the Odisha Education Act to provide for withdrawal of grant-in-aid from individual employees whose performance has been or is detrimental to the interest of the colleges.

The committee has also called for framing of a policy for transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff of government as well as aided colleges. The Standing Committee had presented its report on scrutiny of demand for grants for the year 2022-23 relating to the Higher Education department in the Assembly last month. After receiving the recommendations of the committee, the Higher Education department on Friday asked officials concerned to submit action taken report to it by September 15.

