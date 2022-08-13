Tusk smuggler with Athagarh elephant poaching link held from Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An inter-state wildlife item smuggler alleged to have transported at least eight pairs of elephant tusks outside the State, was arrested by the Forest department on Friday in connection with jumbo poaching and burial of their carcasses in Athagarh forest division.

The accused is SK Rajak of Dakhina Parikheta village within Begunia police limits of Khurda.

A team of Athagarh forest division with the help of Khurda forest and police officials arrested him from his village. He has confessed to his involvement in inter-State smuggling of elephant tusks, said Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Jadav.

“The accused is said to have smuggled at least eight pairs of elephant tusks. His involvement in smuggling of tusks of elephants poached in Athagarh division has also been established,” the DFO said. During interrogation, the accused revealed his involvement in smuggling of elephant tusks from Baramba range of Athagarh to Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

Rajak has also revealed names of a few more individuals involved in poaching of elephants for their tusks and illegal transport of wildlife items. The accused has been forwarded to the court and efforts are on to arrest others involved in these cases.

Though one-and-half months have passed since recovery of the elephant carcasses from the Athagarh, neither the Special Investigation Team (SIT) nor the forest department has been able to pin down the main accused. Officials are also trying to find out if any other forest staff from the division was involved in suppression of information regarding poaching and burial of the elephants.

Four carcasses were exhumed by the Special Task Force, Athagarh division team and the SIT formed by the Wildlife Wing from Baramba range of Athagarh in June. Three forest watchers, a forest guard and a forester along with other individuals and wildlife criminals have been arrested in this connection so far.

Recently, the department carried out the lie-detection test of the forester who was nabbed a month after he was booked under Wildlife Protection Act for his alleged involvement in these elephant death cover-ups.

