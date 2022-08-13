Home Cities Bhubaneswar

UN names turtle conservator Soumya as youth advocate

This is the first batch of YuWaah Advocates appointed by the UN in India who will inspire action for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across high-level decision-making platforms.

Olive ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach in Orissa.

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha’s young climate activist Soumya Ranjan Biswal is among six individuals in the country who were on Friday appointed as the UN India YuWaah Advocates by the United Nations (UN) in India.

The announcement was made at an event in New Delhi organised by United Nations, India, and inaugurated by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on the occasion of International Youth Day.

This is the first batch of YuWaah Advocates appointed by the UN in India who will inspire action for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across high-level decision-making platforms. They will work in partnership with external experts across UN agencies and partner networks, celebrity advocates, ambassadors, and digital influencers to amplify and foreground young people’s priorities and perspectives towards shaping India’s 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

Biswal, who has been at the forefront of Odisha’s mission to protect Olive Ridleys, was selected as a part of the cohort for his work towards saving the endangered sea turtles and restoration of mangroves, salt marshes and sand dune plants at the State’s coastline. He has trained around 100 youth volunteers for conservation of Olive Ridleys and other wildlife and sensitises local fishing communities regarding overfishing and protection of marine life.

