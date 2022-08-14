Doctor’s consultation to go paperless in all healthcare centres of Bhubaneswar

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The long wait for doctor’s consultation at government healthcare centres in the Capital city will soon be a thing of the past.The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to implement paperless registration, prescription and patient calling system in all urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and urban community health centres (UCHCs) in the city in a phased manner.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the service has already been rolled out on a pilot basis in Ghatikia UPHC and will be extended soon to other UPHCs and UCHCs of the city.He said the civic body has developed a ‘Mo Hospital’ app to provide this paperless service to the citizens, which will be available for the android users to download on play store in a day or two. Steps will also be taken to launch the app for iOS devices, he said.

Kulange said after downloading the app on their smartphones, patients can book appointments online. Their entry details will go to the doctor and each patient will be given a token at the hospital counter. The patient’s name and token numbers will be flashed on a screen in the waiting area.

After check up, the doctor will generate a computerised prescription that will be available on the app for the patient to view. It will also be made available at the Niramaya centres to help patients get their medicines using a token number. Kulange said it can also be directed to the diagnostic wing if needed.

For patients not able to book appointments on their smartphones, he said online registration will also be available at the health centres. Information such as the patient’s name and medicine prescribed etc will also be available to help them during their further visit to the health centre.However, the BMC will provide a hard copy of the prescription to the patients who need it.

