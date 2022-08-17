Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM Naveen Patnaik affirms commitment to create jobs for youth

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment for creating employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment for creating employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. Addressing the people of Odisha after hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day here, the Chief Minister said steps are being taken to fill up more than 70,000 entry level posts in various departments. Besides, the State government will also inaugurate 3,000 infrastructure projects at the village-level in all the 30 districts to mark the 75th Independence Day, he added.

The Chief Minister said the 75th Independence Day is a proud moment for all Odia people and the State, which has achieved many milestones during the period. Stating that a new era of transformation has started in Odisha, Naveen said the State is now showing the way to others. “From a food-deficit State, we are now food surplus. The State has set an example in disaster management. It is now a sports hub and around 70 lakh women have been empowered through SHGs,” he added.

The Chief Minister said education is another focus area of the government and it has created hope in children. One lakh students are studying in Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State, starting from Kotia to Bhubaneswar, he said adding that 50 hostels have been set up for 5,000 girls in these schools.

On empowering tribals, the State has also shown the way, the Chief Minister said he was very happy to meet Sesha Kisan, an Odia, in Rome recently. The ‘Millet Mission’ has been extended to 29 districts and `2,800 crore will be spent on it, he added.

Stating that Odisha is the holy land of Lord Jagannath, Naveen said Odias have always risen above regional mindset and worked in the national spirit. Odisha is sponsoring both the men and women Indian national hockey teams which is the best example of our nationalistic spirit, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik employment opportunities Millet Mission
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp