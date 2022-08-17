CM Naveen Patnaik affirms commitment to create jobs for youth

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday reaffirmed the State government’s commitment for creating employment opportunities for the youth of Odisha. Addressing the people of Odisha after hoisting the Tricolour on Independence Day here, the Chief Minister said steps are being taken to fill up more than 70,000 entry level posts in various departments. Besides, the State government will also inaugurate 3,000 infrastructure projects at the village-level in all the 30 districts to mark the 75th Independence Day, he added.

The Chief Minister said the 75th Independence Day is a proud moment for all Odia people and the State, which has achieved many milestones during the period. Stating that a new era of transformation has started in Odisha, Naveen said the State is now showing the way to others. “From a food-deficit State, we are now food surplus. The State has set an example in disaster management. It is now a sports hub and around 70 lakh women have been empowered through SHGs,” he added.

The Chief Minister said education is another focus area of the government and it has created hope in children. One lakh students are studying in Adarsha Vidyalayas of the State, starting from Kotia to Bhubaneswar, he said adding that 50 hostels have been set up for 5,000 girls in these schools.

On empowering tribals, the State has also shown the way, the Chief Minister said he was very happy to meet Sesha Kisan, an Odia, in Rome recently. The ‘Millet Mission’ has been extended to 29 districts and `2,800 crore will be spent on it, he added.

Stating that Odisha is the holy land of Lord Jagannath, Naveen said Odias have always risen above regional mindset and worked in the national spirit. Odisha is sponsoring both the men and women Indian national hockey teams which is the best example of our nationalistic spirit, he said.

