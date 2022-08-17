Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Transgender ID now a valid document for Aadhaar

The State government has asked districts to accept transgender ID card/certificate as valid proof of identity for their Aadhaar enrollment.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Aadhaar Card

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has asked districts to accept transgender ID card/certificate as valid proof of identity for their Aadhaar enrollment. As getting an Aadhaar card, the first government-issued document that recognised transgender as a third sex, continued to be a distant dream, the Centre recently allowed acceptance of transgender ID card/certificate as the valid document for enrollment by the Unique Identification Authority of India.    

Since the Unique Disability ID (UDID) number helps marginalised communities open bank accounts and accepted as a proof of identity for issuing documents like ration cards, driving licence and passport, the transgenders have been longing for it as the officials would ask for documents which verify that they are belong to the third sex.

The list of acceptable supporting documents for verification now includes a transgender ID/certificate issued under the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Act 2019. The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has asked all Collectors to accept the transgender cards issued through the office of District Magistrate as per the 2019 act and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights), Rules 2020.

TAGS
Aadhaar Transgender ID
