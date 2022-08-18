Home Cities Bhubaneswar

DHE modifies Green Passage scheme to accommodate students who lost parents to Covid-19

The scheme would cover the students who want to pursue or are pursuing higher education in any government or non-government HEIs.

Published: 18th August 2022 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2022 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Revising the Green Passage Scheme to accommodate students who lost both their parents or a single parent due to Covid-19 or during the pandemic in the new academic session of 2022-23, the Higher Education department has said that Covid orphans seeking admission to higher education institutions (HEIs) will have to submit ‘Specially Cared Child Certificate’ or I-card from the tehsildar for identification.

Releasing the modalities for admission to HEIs under the Green Passage Scheme for Covid orphans recently, the department said the income cap of the guardian or single parent of such students should not exceed Rs 8 lakh per annum.

The scheme would cover the students who want to pursue or are pursuing higher education in any government or non-government HEIs. Higher officials of the department said in case of government HEIs, fees will be exempted at the time of admission on submission of required documents by the students. And in case of non-government aided colleges, fees will be exempted at the time of admission and would be reimbursed by the government on submission of required documents by the institution to the department.

Similarly, in case of non-government unaided colleges, the student will take admission by arranging funds on his or her own and then seek reimbursement from the government. The officials added that this reimbursement will be limited to `5 lakh for the entire duration of the course. Under the Green Passage Scheme, fees for admission, tuition, examination, lab, hostel, library and college/university development, among other things, will be exempted. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Passage Scheme
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
India needs to address the big fat ‘C’ in the room
Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar. (File photo| PTI)
BJP to reopen irrigation scam case to corner Ajit Pawar
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: Gujarat govt relied on 1992 remission policy to free convicts
A bus plying with flex board seeking financial help for Shyamjith
In Kerala, private bus owners pool in day’s earnings to help accident victim

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp