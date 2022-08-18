Home Cities Bhubaneswar

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Odisha for 3 days

Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda,  Nayagarh and 10 other districts on Thursday, he added. 

Published: 18th August 2022 06:38 AM

ODRAF team rescuing people from flood-hit Termanpur. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the flood situation in Odisha continues to remain grim, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall at a few places in the State between Thursday and Saturday. 

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das said the cyclonic circulation over south Myanmar and its neighbourhood persists. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal around Friday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at most places in Odisha on Thursday and Friday. The system will have maximum impact over the State between Friday and Saturday afternoon.  The regional Met office has cautioned that heavy rains may trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions of the State.

Under the influence of the anticipated low-pressure area, squally weather with gusty surface winds reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph is expected along and off Odisha coast on Saturday. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea during the period. The SRC office has directed the collectors to remain alert.

TAGS
IMD Odisha floods
