Odisha: Ravenshaw school posts highest cut-off in two streams

BHUBANESWAR: The merit list for first-phase admission to Higher Secondary Schools (HSS) was announced by the department of School and Mass Education on Wednesday. One of the most sought-after institutes at HSS-level, Ravenshaw Higher Secondary School in Cuttack has posted the highest cut-off in the streams of Science and Commerce.

In Science, Ravenshaw has sought a cut-off of 94.3 pc, the second highest percentage of 93.2 has been posted by Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Berhampur. BJB in Bhubaneswar has sought 93 pc followed by 92.6 pc by Upendranath HSS at Soro.

In Arts stream, Kankadakhai HSS at Puri has posted the highest percentage of 83.5 for first phase admission followed by Ravenshaw HSS at 83.3 pc, 82.5 pc by Krushna Chandra Pipili HSS at Jagai, Balasore and 82 pc by BJB HSS.

In Commerce too, Ravenshaw has sought 84.1 pc. Similarly, Government HSS in Rourkela and BJB HSS have posted cut-off percentages of 80.6 and 79.8 respectively. According to reports of the DHSE, 4,80,704 students have applied for admission to HSS through the Students Academic Management System in the new academic session and of them 4,04,400 have been selected for the first phase. This year, 2.3 lakh girls have been selected.

Board-wise, 2.8 lakh students of BSE-Odisha, 16,122 of CBSE and 3,122 of ICSE besides 1,066 students of other boards have been selected for admission in the first phase. This year, the HSC result was announced on July 6 and the pass percentage was 90.55 pc. While the first phase of admission will start from August 19 and continue till August 25, the second merit list will be released on September 2 and spot selection will be done on September 13, 2022.

