Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases art volume ‘Bridging Centuries’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A special edition art book by Ila Panda Centre for Arts (IPCA) - Bridging Centuries: An Artist’s Mirror On Kharavela And The Cave Carvings Of Udayagiri Hill - was released by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday.

All the paintings in the art volume that shines light on Odisha’s unique art heritage and cultural legacy are by veteran painter Shyamsunder Pattanayak. The book records an incredible journey and the creative contribution of Pattanayak while also telling the story of a piece of Odisha’s art history, of an ancient time.

Founder Trustee of IPCA Paramita Panda and Chairperson, IPCA Working Committee Panchami Manoo Ukil said an important reason for IPCA bringing out this edition to public limelight is the fact that the work on paintings was inspired and guided by legendary leader Biju Patnaik who had asked Pattanayak to recreate the cave carvings of Udayagiri as paintings, way back in early 1960s. In an apt culmination of that vision, years later, the book was released by CM Naveen Patnaik, they added.

BHUBANESWAR: A special edition art book by Ila Panda Centre for Arts (IPCA) - Bridging Centuries: An Artist’s Mirror On Kharavela And The Cave Carvings Of Udayagiri Hill - was released by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday. All the paintings in the art volume that shines light on Odisha’s unique art heritage and cultural legacy are by veteran painter Shyamsunder Pattanayak. The book records an incredible journey and the creative contribution of Pattanayak while also telling the story of a piece of Odisha’s art history, of an ancient time. Founder Trustee of IPCA Paramita Panda and Chairperson, IPCA Working Committee Panchami Manoo Ukil said an important reason for IPCA bringing out this edition to public limelight is the fact that the work on paintings was inspired and guided by legendary leader Biju Patnaik who had asked Pattanayak to recreate the cave carvings of Udayagiri as paintings, way back in early 1960s. In an apt culmination of that vision, years later, the book was released by CM Naveen Patnaik, they added.