BJD leader hand in glove in illegal sand mining near Bhubaneswar: MP Aparajita

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday slammed the State government for allegedly allowing illegal sand mining from the river bed of Kuakhai on the outskirts of the Capital.

Speaking to the media, Sarangi alleged that a leaseholder in ‘collusion’ with a highly influential BJD leader has been carrying out illegal sand mining on the outskirts of the city.

“Thousands of tonnes of sand is being lifted from Kuakhai river bed day and night using machines in violation of lease conditions right under the nose of the local administration. However, the government has turned a blind eye to it,” she said.

The MP said she had deputed a team and also visited the site on several occasions to find grievance of people from Bainchua, Satyabhamapur, Umadei Berhampur, Pratap Sasan, Sarakana and Bentapur to be genuine.

“Illegal sand quarrying/lifting has been going on in the place for years with the knowledge of the government. I have gathered pictures and video as evidence and taken up the matter with Khurda Collector. However, the district administration alone won’t be able to stop it. It needs government intervention,” she said.

Sarangi said the mining has been temporarily stopped due to increase in the water-level in the river. However, it will resume as soon as the water-level recedes. Apprehending damage to the bridge due to the illegal sand quarrying, she said it would lead to a grave crisis in the area if the mining work is not stopped soon.

“I urge the State government as well as the ruling party to take immediate measures to prevent the illegal mining. Otherwise, this could lead to strong public resentment,” the BJP national spokesperson said.

