Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD leader hand in glove in illegal sand mining near Bhubaneswar: MP Aparajita

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday slammed the State government for allegedly allowing illegal sand mining from the river bed of Kuakhai on the outskirts of the Capital. 

Published: 20th August 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Friday slammed the State government for allegedly allowing illegal sand mining from the river bed of Kuakhai on the outskirts of the Capital. 
Speaking to the media, Sarangi alleged that a leaseholder in ‘collusion’ with a highly influential BJD leader has been carrying out illegal sand mining on the outskirts of the city.

“Thousands of tonnes of sand is being lifted from Kuakhai river bed day and night using machines in violation of lease conditions right under the nose of the local administration. However, the government has turned a blind eye to it,” she said. 

The MP said she had deputed a team and also visited the site on several occasions to find grievance of people from Bainchua, Satyabhamapur, Umadei Berhampur, Pratap Sasan, Sarakana and Bentapur to be genuine.

“Illegal sand quarrying/lifting has been going on in the place for years with the knowledge of the government. I have gathered pictures and video as evidence and taken up the matter with Khurda Collector. However, the district administration alone won’t be able to stop it. It needs government intervention,” she said. 

Sarangi said the mining has been temporarily stopped due to increase in the water-level in the river. However, it will resume as soon as the water-level recedes.  Apprehending damage to the bridge due to the illegal sand quarrying, she said it would lead to a grave crisis in the area if the mining work is not stopped soon. 

“I urge the State government as well as the ruling party to take immediate measures to prevent the illegal mining. Otherwise, this could lead to strong public resentment,” the BJP national spokesperson said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi BJD
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp