Odisha's Higher Education department lifts admission curbs on degree colleges

BHUBANESWAR: A month after restricting admission to degree colleges that had no recognition or lacked on several fronts, the Higher Education department on Friday lifted all restrictions allowing the institutions to admit students in the new academic session of 2022-23.

In a letter to Regional Directors of Education (RDE) of Balasore, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Jeypore and Sambalpur zones, the department said that it has revoked the admission restriction imposed on colleges willing to conduct admission of students for the 2022-23 session as a last chance, subject to post facto approval of the high-power committee (HPC).

Special Secretary Rajashree Mohanty said the restrictions were lifted after considering requests from the educational institutes which are facing severe financial crisis due to the two years of Covid-19 pandemic.

Under all the five zones of RDE, at least 93 colleges including self-financing and unaided institutions faced restriction on admission this year after a review taken by the HPC.

Under Bhubaneswar zone, admission to 12 colleges was restricted for non-submission of either temporary or permanent recognition certificates. Apart from not having recognition, the colleges do not have adequate faculty members.

As per Orissa Education Act,1969, a higher education institution can operate with temporary recognition for six years and in its seventh year, it has to apply for permanent recognition. If found operating without permanent recognition after seven years, the institution can face closure, de-recognition or restriction in admission. Approvals to colleges are subject to fulfilment of all conditions of recognition under the Orissa Education Act,1969 like availability of adequate faculty, laboratories, basic amenities for students, among other things.

The department has asked the defaulting colleges to fulfill all conditions for recognition as per the Orissa Education Act before starting of the next academic session of 2023-24.

