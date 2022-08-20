Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sundargarh government medical college gets National Medical Commission assent

With NMC’s approval, the state-of-the-art medical college is ready to admit its first batch of students from the current academic session.

Published: 20th August 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given Sundargarh Medical College its sanction to admit students from the 2022-23 academic session making it the ninth government medical college in the State.

Spread over 21 acre, the Government Medical College at Sundargarh is equipped with advanced classrooms and laboratories in various departments for imparting teaching and conducting practical classes. will have an intake of 100 students per year.

With NMC’s approval, the state-of-the-art medical college is ready to admit its first batch of students from the current academic session, fulfilling the State government’s vision of promoting medical education in the tribal-dominated district.

“We have received the NMC nod. Now we will initiate the process for intake of the first batch of students through NEET from this academic session. The infrastructure for academic activities is ready and the district headquarters hospital will be used as the treating hospital,” said Dean Prof Daitari Routray.  

The six-storey 500-bed super specialty hospital is equipped with ICU beds, advanced diagnostic labs, modern operation theatres and its own oxygen plant. The hospital also promotes use of unconventional energy. 

