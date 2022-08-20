Treat patients with respect: Odisha CM Patnaik to lab technicians

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday advised laboratory technicians (LTs) to treat patients with the utmost respect and conduct diagnostic tests in a professional manner. Speaking at the induction ceremony of 550 LTs who joined the State’s health services, the CM expressed confidence that the large-scale recruitment will improve the quality and timely reporting of diagnostic services by strengthening NIDAAN which provides free diagnostic testing.

He reiterated the State government’s commitment to provide universal access to quality healthcare services and bring down the out-of-pocket expenses of people. A number of posts of medical officers and other healthcare workers have been created to strengthen the delivery of healthcare services. Last month, the government had recruited 510 medical officers easing the pressure on the existing healthcare staff in the periphery hospitals.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das also spoke. Three new recruits Soumya Ranjan Behera, Liza Patnaik and Abhay Sasmal shared their experience of the recruitment process. Secretary to CM’s transformation initiatives VK Pandian moderated the programme. Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Nikunja Dhal and NHM Director Shalini Pandit also spoke.

