'Biswas' initiative for elderly in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to reach out to the elderly, the Commissionerate Police has launched an initiative called ‘Biswas’ in the State capital. The aim of the initiative is to take the partnership with senior citizens further and provide them enhanced support. As part of the initiative, the number of verification of senior citizens will be increased. This apart, the police will organise yoga programmes, health camps and diet counselling sessions. It will also create awareness of cyber fraud and other issues. As part of the initiative, a yoga programme was organised for senior citizens at Commissionerate Police headquarters here on Sunday.