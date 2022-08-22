Lack of potable water, fear of epidemic looms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear of an epidemic outbreak looming large over flood-hit areas of the State with a shortage of safe drinking water, the Health and Family Welfare department has asked field functionaries to make people aware of water-borne diseases and ways to prevent them.

Anticipating that people may suffer from diarrhoea, cholera and jaundice in the flood-ravaged villages after consuming contaminated water, the Public Health Administration has alerted the Collectors and CDMOs to keep a tab on outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Since people in the low-lying areas are forced to consume polluted water as the tube-wells are either submerged or the water sources contaminated, the districts have been advised to ensure mass disinfection of water sources after the floodwater recedes.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said CDMOs have been asked for adequate mobilisation of manpower from non-marooned blocks to marooned areas and immediate evacuation and treatment of people in the flood-affected areas who require hospitalisation.

Local health officials will conduct regular assessments of drinking water availability and coordinate with Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments for water supply in case of non-availability of safe drinking water. Health workers, ASHA and ANMs have been asked to sensitise people not to use contaminated flood water and boil water before use. They will also focus on snake bite cases.

“Cases of skin, eye and ear infections besides diarrhoea, typhoid and jaundice usually rise during floods. Districts have been instructed to keep a stock of drugs and go for regular assessment of drug positions and coordinate with State Medical Corporation. Medical teams will visit flood-affected villages once the flood water recedes,” Dr Mishra said.

Meanwhile, fresh cases of cholera have surfaced in Dudukabahal panchayat under Kashipur block of Rayagada district where 10 persons died last month.

