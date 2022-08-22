Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Lack of potable water, fear of epidemic looms

Meanwhile, fresh cases of cholera have surfaced in Dudukabahal panchayat under Kashipur block of Rayagada district where 10 persons had died last month.

Published: 22nd August 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

water crisis

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid fear of an epidemic outbreak looming large over flood-hit areas of the State with a shortage of safe drinking water, the Health and Family Welfare department has asked field functionaries to make people aware of water-borne diseases and ways to prevent them.

Anticipating that people may suffer from diarrhoea, cholera and jaundice in the flood-ravaged villages after consuming contaminated water, the Public Health Administration has alerted the Collectors and CDMOs to keep a tab on outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Since people in the low-lying areas are forced to consume polluted water as the tube-wells are either submerged or the water sources contaminated, the districts have been advised to ensure mass disinfection of water sources after the floodwater recedes.

Director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra said CDMOs have been asked for adequate mobilisation of manpower from non-marooned blocks to marooned areas and immediate evacuation and treatment of people in the flood-affected areas who require hospitalisation.

Local health officials will conduct regular assessments of drinking water availability and coordinate with Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water departments for water supply in case of non-availability of safe drinking water. Health workers, ASHA and ANMs have been asked to sensitise people not to use contaminated flood water and boil water before use. They will also focus on snake bite cases.

“Cases of skin, eye and ear infections besides diarrhoea, typhoid and jaundice usually rise during floods. Districts have been instructed to keep a stock of drugs and go for regular assessment of drug positions and coordinate with State Medical Corporation. Medical teams will visit flood-affected villages once the flood water recedes,” Dr Mishra said.

Meanwhile, fresh cases of cholera have surfaced in Dudukabahal panchayat under Kashipur block of Rayagada district where 10 persons died last month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha flood Drinking water crisis Health and Family Welfare department Dr Niranjan Mishra
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp