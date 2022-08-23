Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Abetment of suicide case registered in techie’s death

The police have turned the case of unnatural death of a woman software engineer to abetment of suicide after receiving a complaint from her family members.

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The police have turned the case of unnatural death of a woman software engineer to abetment of suicide after receiving a complaint from her family members. The 23-year-old woman hailing from Bhadrak allegedly died by suicide and her body was recovered last Friday night from her flat under Chandrasekharpur police limits.

The victim’s father and brother lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday night alleging a youth had forcibly kept a relationship with her and was even demanding a Rs 30 lakh dowry for their marriage. Sources said the youth is a native of Sambalpur and he was staying with the victim in the same apartment.

He was reportedly working as an engineer in the Capital but later quit his job to pursue studies. “A case has been registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and further action will be taken accordingly,” said an officer of Chandrasekharpur police station.

