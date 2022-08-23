Odisha: At Capital Hospital, patients get a ‘corridor’ treatment

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Sixty-year-old Dahal Nayak, suffering from fever since last eight days, was brought from Nimapara to Capital Hospital here on August 20. It has been three days but Dahal’s wife Guli and his son-in-law Chandan Nayak have failed to arrange a bed for him. A leprosy patient since last 40 years, he is on a mat near the staircase of the male medical ward.

Chandan alleges that Dahal was allotted a bed on Saturday but was asked to vacate a few minutes later. Doctors reportedly visit him twice a day. “My husband still has a fever but is forced to sleep on the ground. We do not know what to do,” said Guli.

Sashikala Haldar, however, is not willing to admit her husband Anandi to Capital Hospital. The 70-year-old Anandi sustained an injury on his left leg and visited Capital Hospital on August 20. He was administered an injection but the swelling did not heal and now he also developed chest pain. On seeing scores of patients lying in the corridor on Monday, Sashikala decided against approaching doctors for a bed.

Bhubaneswar’s biggest government healthcare facility, Capital Hospital is so overwhelmed that patients get their drip in the corridor itself. Sixty-eight-year-old Madhusudan Pradhan who suffered a brain stroke about four to five months back is one such patient who is lying on the floor with the saline bottle attached to a stand. “The doctors said will provide a bed by Monday night,” said son Jayant.

In the female medicine ward, things are even more chaotic. Dozens of women could be seen lying on the ground of the corridor with a few even being administered saline. Kalindi Biswal of Rameswar in Khurda was referred to the Capital Hospital two days back. “The treatment is below par and staff’s behaviour is equally bad. My mother is lying on the floor with saline drip bottles for the last two days,” alleged the woman’s son.

With floods and unrelenting rains, the hospital has been receiving huge footfalls but not equipped to take the load. “We are receiving patients from across the State in the last one to two months as this is a fever season. The government has already approved the hospital’s expansion to meet the rising demands of the people,” said Director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo.

Superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Panda expressed similar views and said the medicine ward is overwhelmed due to the prevailing viral fever season. Sources said the sanctioned strength of male and female medicine wards is 56 beds and 32 beds respectively. However, patients admitted to the wards is almost the double every day.

BHUBANESWAR : Sixty-year-old Dahal Nayak, suffering from fever since last eight days, was brought from Nimapara to Capital Hospital here on August 20. It has been three days but Dahal’s wife Guli and his son-in-law Chandan Nayak have failed to arrange a bed for him. A leprosy patient since last 40 years, he is on a mat near the staircase of the male medical ward. Chandan alleges that Dahal was allotted a bed on Saturday but was asked to vacate a few minutes later. Doctors reportedly visit him twice a day. “My husband still has a fever but is forced to sleep on the ground. We do not know what to do,” said Guli. Sashikala Haldar, however, is not willing to admit her husband Anandi to Capital Hospital. The 70-year-old Anandi sustained an injury on his left leg and visited Capital Hospital on August 20. He was administered an injection but the swelling did not heal and now he also developed chest pain. On seeing scores of patients lying in the corridor on Monday, Sashikala decided against approaching doctors for a bed. Bhubaneswar’s biggest government healthcare facility, Capital Hospital is so overwhelmed that patients get their drip in the corridor itself. Sixty-eight-year-old Madhusudan Pradhan who suffered a brain stroke about four to five months back is one such patient who is lying on the floor with the saline bottle attached to a stand. “The doctors said will provide a bed by Monday night,” said son Jayant. In the female medicine ward, things are even more chaotic. Dozens of women could be seen lying on the ground of the corridor with a few even being administered saline. Kalindi Biswal of Rameswar in Khurda was referred to the Capital Hospital two days back. “The treatment is below par and staff’s behaviour is equally bad. My mother is lying on the floor with saline drip bottles for the last two days,” alleged the woman’s son. With floods and unrelenting rains, the hospital has been receiving huge footfalls but not equipped to take the load. “We are receiving patients from across the State in the last one to two months as this is a fever season. The government has already approved the hospital’s expansion to meet the rising demands of the people,” said Director of Capital Hospital Dr Laxmidhar Sahoo. Superintendent Dr Dillip Kumar Panda expressed similar views and said the medicine ward is overwhelmed due to the prevailing viral fever season. Sources said the sanctioned strength of male and female medicine wards is 56 beds and 32 beds respectively. However, patients admitted to the wards is almost the double every day.