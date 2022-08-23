Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges PM to add default provision in NREGASoft

Stating that government has made a budgetary allocation of `1,000 crore for the revolving fund for 2022-23 financial year, he said it will be recouped after receipt of fund from the Centre.

Published: 23rd August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday requested the Centre to consider the Odisha government’s proposal for addition of a default provision in the NREGASoft for drawal, utilisation and recoupment of budgetary allocation towards the State’s revolving fund to prevent delay in payment of wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“The Ministry of Rural Development has been requested earlier for addition of a default provision in NREGASoft to prevent delay in payment of wages. However, the ministry is yet to take any action on the proposal of the State government,” the Chief Minister said in a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Chief Minister said the State government has created a ‘revolving fund’ for timely payment of wages under the scheme whenever there is a delay in receipt of funds from the Centre. Stating that government has made a budgetary allocation of `1,000 crore for the revolving fund for 2022-23 financial year, he said it will be recouped after receipt of fund from the Centre.

The State government has taken a slew of proactive measures to ensure proper implementation of the scheme and ensured that benefit of the scheme reached the intended beneficiaries, the Chief Minister said and added that Odisha has done well in ensuring almost 100 per cent timely payment of wages. “This is a testimony of the tremendous emphasis it has attached to the mandates of Act,” he added.

The Chief Minister also said the Centre has raised the central budgetary allocation for MGNREGS during the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, which enabled the State government to provide succour to vulnerable rural households especially the migrant families.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha CM NREGASoft PM
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp