Odisha: Preparations for Hockey World Cup reviewed

The State government is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup next year is bigger and better than its previous edition.

CM Naveen Patnaik with a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy in Bhubaneswar ( Photo I EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State government is leaving no stones unturned to ensure that the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup next year is bigger and better than its previous edition. The progress of the preparation for the World Cup was held at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in which Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra and other senior officers attended. He emphasised on the challenges of the event as it will be held in two cities, Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. 

But, he added, we are confident of ensuring a smooth, successful and memorable World Cup for players, officials, fans and spectators. Stating that Odisha is eagerly looking forward to welcoming the top teams of the world, he said there are certain areas that need special attention and the government will be reviewing the development periodically.The tournament is scheduled to be held from January 13 to 29, next year. The state is hosting the marquee event for the second time in a row after hosting it in Bhubaneswar in 2018.

The Chief Secretary said several government departments had been asked to repeat the seamless efforts that were made to execute an “exceptional event” last time. “In fact, we are hoping to better the last edition by adding new aspects to draw in more crowds, engage fans and also positively impress the visiting tourists,” he added.

5T secretary VK Pandian said it is a matter of great pride that Odisha has got the opportunity to host the consecutive edition of the men’ hockey World Cup that too at two different venues. He said the Chief Minister has directed to use this World Cup as an opportunity to showcase not only Odisha’s capability as a remarkable host but also the art, culture and heritage of the State.

The meeting discussed requirements, roles and responsibilities for different areas including security, fire safety, transport, connectivity, accommodation, tourism, information and technology, finance and progress of public works.

