Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Over 11,000 criminal appeals pending in Orissa HC

Left  with a backlog of more than 11,000 criminal appeals, 30 per cent of which are over 10 years old, the Orissa High Court is virtually facing a no-win situation in tackling the problem.

Published: 23rd August 2022 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Left with a backlog of more than 11,000 criminal appeals, 30 per cent of which are over 10 years old, the Orissa High Court is virtually facing a no-win situation in tackling the problem. In some cases, the court is not even sure when the appeals can be taken up for a final hearing. According to official reports, 11,497 criminal appeals were pending as of August 12, 2022, against 10,065 on the corresponding date last year.

Criminal appeals are filed by a defendant in the High Court after a court convicts and sentences them seeking a review of the lower court’s decision for legal errors that may have affected the outcome of the case. Keeping in view the huge pendency of criminal appeals the court had over a year ago decided to take up on a priority basis old appeals where the petitioners are in jail for more than 10 years. But things seem to have not improved much.

The situation was evident when the criminal appeal of Jayaprakash Pati, who had already spent nine-and-half years in jail came up before the court on August 17. Pati was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court in 2018. He was convicted in a murder case registered at a police station in Balangir in 2013.

Taking note of the case records, the division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice RK Pattanaik said, “This being an appeal of 2018, it is unlikely that in its own turn, it can be finally heard at an early date.”Accordingly, taking other aspects into consideration the bench during the pendency of the appeal released Pati on bail.

In another case Budha Naik had filed a criminal appeal in 2012. He was convicted in a murder case registered at the Phulbani town police station in 2011. The trial court had sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2012. He had already spent more than 10 years in jail.

The criminal appeal came up on August 12. The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice SK Sahoo said, “It is unlikely that the appeal in its usual turn will be taken up for hearing in the immediate future. Accordingly, the Court directs that the Appellant shall be enlarged on bail.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Orissa High Court criminal appeals pending cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp