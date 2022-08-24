Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar School in dock for confining students over late payment of fees

The complaint was filed by eight parents alleging that their wards were locked in library by the authorities of Apeejay School at Ghatikia for five hours on Monday.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Parents of students of a private school in the City filed an FIR with Bharatpur police seeking action against the management for allegedly confining their wards in a room for hours over fee. The complaint was filed by eight parents alleging that their wards were locked in the library by the authorities of Apeejay School at Ghatikia for five hours on Monday.

“The FIR was registered against the School CEO, vice-principal and administrative manager. We have started an investigation into this matter,” IIC Bibhudutta Routray said. Prior to going to the police station, the aggrieved parents had staged a dharna in front of the school. They have also moved the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights to lodge their grievance in this regard.

The parents alleged that around 33 students were confined in the library room for five hours from 9.30 am to 2.30 pm without letting them have food or go to the toilet.“The students were also not allowed to make phone calls to their parents,” alleged one of the agitating parents.

In their complaint, the parents alleged that the State government had notified waiver of tuition fees for 2020-21 and 2021-2022, but the school authorities didn’t follow it and forcibly collected it. The school officials couldn’t be reached for comments.

