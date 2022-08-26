Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CPR training for one lakh volunteers in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

As part of the collaborative effort, a group of 500 master trainer volunteers were trained at AIIMS on Thursday.

Published: 26th August 2022

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  American  Heart Association (AHA) and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have joined hands to train more than one lakh community members in life-saving skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

As part of the collaborative effort, a group of 500 master trainer volunteers were trained at AIIMS on Thursday. The trained master trainers will impart training to willing community members on life-saving skills and CPR.  

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar’s Executive Director and Co-Convener of AHA-AIIMS Collaborative Dr Ashutosh Biswas said CPR is an easy hand technique to maintain heart function and providing life-saving simple CPR training in the community can be helpful during emergencies.

