CPR training for one lakh volunteers in AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: American Heart Association (AHA) and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar have joined hands to train more than one lakh community members in life-saving skills and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
As part of the collaborative effort, a group of 500 master trainer volunteers were trained at AIIMS on Thursday. The trained master trainers will impart training to willing community members on life-saving skills and CPR.
AIIMS-Bhubaneswar’s Executive Director and Co-Convener of AHA-AIIMS Collaborative Dr Ashutosh Biswas said CPR is an easy hand technique to maintain heart function and providing life-saving simple CPR training in the community can be helpful during emergencies.