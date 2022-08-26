Home Cities Bhubaneswar

PMAY corruption in Mayurbhanj wall collapse deaths: Odisha BJP

The government must explain why these families were not considered for housing assistance under PMAY. “Are they not eligible,” Mohanty asked. 

Published: 26th August 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Wall collapsed leading to the death of five person during the ongoing flood.

Wall collapsed leading to the death of five person during the ongoing flood.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The BJP on Thursday targeted the State government over the loss of seven lives including five children of Mayurbhanj in wall collapse due to recent rains and floods. The party alleged irregularities in the selection of beneficiaries for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and wondered why the victims of the wall collapse have not been considered for the scheme. 

After a visit to the flood-affected areas of the district and meeting the victims’ families,  State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the poor families are victims of corruption and State government apathy. Instead of providing relief and other assistance, the district administration is trying to suppress the matter, he alleged. 

Considering the demand of the State government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allotted 8.17 lakh houses under PMAY for the State last year.  While not a single house has been allotted even after more than one-and-a-half years, the ruling BJD has been demanding the Centre open the Aawas+ window once more to upload names of left-out eligible persons, the state BJP chief said.

Around 1.47 lakh houses allotted for the Mayurbhanj district have not been distributed among the beneficiaries, he alleged. Alleging rampant corruption in the selection of beneficiaries and construction of houses, Mohanty showed photographs of many half-constructed houses adorning the Biju Pucca Ghar logo despite strict instruction by the Centre not to do so.

Records showed that the beneficiaries have been paid in full even as their houses have no toilets, doors and windows. The government must explain why these families were not considered for housing assistance under PMAY. “Are they not eligible,” he asked. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha BJP BJP Mayurbhanj wall collapse PMAY
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp