Steps taken to make State’s education eco-system vibrant: Odisha CM 

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the government has initiated several steps to develop a vibrant higher education eco-system in the State.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the government has initiated several steps to develop a vibrant higher education ecosystem in the State. Addressing an induction programme for non-teaching staff for different government colleges in the State virtually, the CM said the government has always encouraged sports to its fullest extent. In fact, Odisha is now a bright spot on the sports map of the world, he added.

The Chief Minister said the State is developing more playgrounds at the school level and stadiums at the block level to groom sports persons from childhood. He said recruitment of physical education teachers will play a positive role in enhancing the interest of the students in sports and help create more national and international players from the State.  

Welcoming the new employees, Naveen said laboratory assistants and junior librarians have been appointed to give thrust to quality education. He said the role of laboratories and libraries is essential to create a dynamic environment for education in institutions. He hoped that their sincerity and commitment will encourage scientific aptitude among the students.

Stating that 5T is a life skill that can help everyone to succeed in life, he hoped the new entrants in the colleges will create examples for others by following the 5T mantra of the government.  Chief Minister said the recent recruitment of over one thousand professors, associates professors, assistant professors and junior lecturers in different government and non-government colleges, has helped in increasing the student-teacher ratio in the colleges, added.  Minister of State for Higher Education Rohit Pujari said because of the government’s focus on higher education and sports, Odisha has now become an education and sports hub.

