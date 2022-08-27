Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha BJP gives 48-hour ultimatum to BMC over sanitation woes

The BJP leader said after the tenure of old contractors expired, new contractors were roped in for undertaking sanitation works in the city.

Published: 27th August 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage dumped on a road near Hotel Mayfair Lagoon in Bhubaneswar | Express

Garbage dumped on a road near Hotel Mayfair Lagoon in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the garbage crisis in the State capital getting acute, the Opposition BJP on Friday gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to clear trash from different localities and streamline the waste collection process in the city.

If the problem is not addressed and garbage is not cleared from the city within the period, the party will hit the streets and stop vehicular traffic.BJP leaders and workers led by party’s district president Babu Singh and senior leader Dillip Mohanty took out a protest march and gheraoed the BMC office raising slogans against the civic body’s alleged failure in handling the city’s waste properly.  

Singh alleged that the non-lifting of garbage for over a fortnight shows Bhubaneswar remains a Smart City only on pen and paper. “BMC’s failure has turned the entire city into a garbage dump posing health risks in the residential areas. Why should the residents pay for the carelessness of the civic body?” asked Mohanty.  

The BJP leader said after the tenure of old contractors expired, new contractors were roped in for undertaking sanitation works in the city. “However, it appears the deal over the distribution of money among officials and contractors has been not finalised yet due to which the citizens are suffering,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, garbage lifting in the Capital remained affected on Friday as transport of trash from the temporary transit station near Sainik School to the Bhuasuni dump yard - the designated place for the dumping of the City’s solid waste - continued to remain paralysed due to the ongoing protest of villagers at Daruthenga.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said talks have been initiated with the villagers and a meeting is scheduled on Saturday to find a solution to the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Bhubaneswar garbage crisis BJP garbage dump
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp