Odisha: Daruthenga villagers seek time to shift garbage dumpyard

Daruthenga sarpanch Tapan Kumar Chakrabarty said they will take up the matter with the villagers and a Gram Sabha will be convened on Monday to finalise their decision.

Garbage piled up at BMC dumping yard near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will have to wait for some more time to shift the waste from the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School here to the Bhuasuni dump yard as the Daruthenga villagers, who are vehemently opposing the garbage transportation to the site, have sought time till Monday to convey their final decision.

Villagers have also set a condition that the bio-mining project is put on hold till waste transport to the dump yard in Daruthenga is stopped. Mayor Sulochana Das, who chaired the meeting with the village sarpanch and other representatives in presence of Jatni MLA Suresh Routray, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and others, said the discussion took place in a positive environment where the village representatives listened to the civic body’s proposal and sought two days time to inform about their decision.

Das said as per the discussion with the villagers, the BMC has agreed to put the bio-mining project at Bhuasuni on hold for some time and carry out waste transportation to the dump yard for nine more months, till all the ward-level MCCs are made functional and other alternative arrangements are put in place for effective handling of solid waste in the city.  

Daruthenga sarpanch Tapan Kumar Chakrabarty said they will take up the matter with the villagers and a Gram Sabha will be convened on Monday to finalise their decision.“Villagers in the Gram Sabha will decide whether BMC will be allowed to dump waste at the site,” said another villager present at the meeting.  

The BMC Commissioner said currently around 200 metric tonne garbage are transported to Bhuasuni dumpyard every day. “We have assured the villagers to bring it to zero in the next nine months,” he said. “We have also proposed them to monitor it for the next three months and then decide on the bio-mining as the project is intended at cleaning 2,000 metric tonne waste from the site every day which will have immense benefit for the locality,” the Commissioner informed.

