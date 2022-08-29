Legal hassles worsen Bhubaneswar’s sanitation woes

Sudarsan Maharana By

BHUBANESWAR: If waste management and sanitation across Bhubaneswar is in a mess, one should take a look at the 10 wards that Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) managed on its own till recently. Crunch in resources and manpower aside, legal hassles have surfaced, leaving services crumbling in these wards. As part of its strategy, the civic body handed over the 10 wards to private agencies under new packages implemented from this year.

However, garbage collection, street sweeping, bush cutting and de-silting, all included under the sanitation package, are affected in at least three wards due to a legal battle between old and new sanitation agencies.

The BMC handed over sanitation work of 57 wards under three packages to Jagruti, Ramky and PMR Consortium and was managing the remaining 10 wards on its own. However, after dividing the sanitation services of different wards in the city to 10 packages and roping in seven agencies to carry out the tasks from this year, the corporation handed over Wards no 4,5,9,16,20,21,26,29,44 and 50 to freshly- engaged agencies.

This is when sanitation work in three of the BMC-managed wards turned worse as a legal war broke out. “Two agencies which lost bid in the distribution of new packages moved the Orissa High Court. The packages against which they moved included three wards managed earlier by BMC,” said sources.“As the matter is sub-judice, sanitation work is yet to start in these wards by the new agencies. The next hearing in one of the cases is on September 7,” he said. As it is, cleanliness work by the new agencies started only in 13 out of 67 wards so far. Ourland Engineering Works Pvt Limited, one of the new agencies, manages sanitation service in seven wards, while Green Circle Environment Pvt Limited provides service in six.

The old agencies continue to work in the remaining wards as per the existing structure. However, in the BMC-managed wards, manpower shortage and resource crunch have posed challenges. “Bush cutting work in peak has remained irregular due to non-replacement of defunct machines,” said one of the sanitation staff in Ward no 26. A BMC official said that sanitation manpower in 10 BMC-managed wards used to be 595 and has since come down to 450 affecting the waste collection and other services.

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the BMC will ensure proper sanitation service in these 10 wards till the dispute among the agencies is resolved. Old agencies are also being allowed to continue wherever work has not been started by the new ones.

Deputy commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo said if required, sanitation equipment will be outsourced for BMC-managed wards to take up cleaning and bush cutting work till work under new packages start. Workers of BMC will also be engaged in fogging, anti-larval activities as well as the enforcement and mobile sanitation activities after BMC wards are managed by the private agencies.

