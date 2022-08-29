Home Cities Bhubaneswar

MP Aparajita writes to Mayor, assures help over garbage crisis

As it is, the BMC has not been able to send the waste from temporary transit station near Sainik School to Bhuasuni dumpyard for over 15 days due to protest by Daruthenga villagers.

Published: 29th August 2022 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

waste dumping

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State Capital continues to sink under piles of garbage because of a deadlock between BMC and Daruthenga villagers over the use of Bhuasuni dump yard, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday wrote to Mayor Sulochana Das extending all help to resolve the crisis.

Sarangi raised concern over the non-lifting of trash and poor sanitation activities in the city for over a fortnight. “There are heaps of garbage everywhere in the city. There is also tremendous discontentment among the residents of various localities over this issue,” she wrote, while urging the Mayor to indicate as to how she, as the local MP, could extend help in solving the problem.

Sarangi said she hopes that the issue will be sorted out by the BMC in the next three-four days. “In case the situation remains same or worsens, please allow me to meet you in your office on September 2 to work out a solution,” she wrote.

Sarangi’s letter came a day after the Bhubaneswar district unit of BJP gave 48 hours ultimatum to the civic body to clear all garbage. The unit has threatened that it will intensify its protest and stage road blockade if BMC fails to consider its demand.

Sarangi, on the other hand, wrote that “At this juncture, we should not indulge in blame game and supplement each other’s effort,” and urged everyone to work hand in hand for a ‘better Bhubaneswar’.
Meanwhile, BMC officials said they are tracking the performance of the agencies roped in to work under the new sanitation packages worked out for the City this year and have also allowed continuation of old agencies till new agencies start their operations.

As it is, the BMC has not been able to send the waste from temporary transit station near Sainik School to Bhuasuni dumpyard for over 15 days due to protest by Daruthenga villagers.Officials said the villagers have sought time till Monday to convey their final decision.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP Aparajita Sarangi Aparajita Sarangi
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
‘temperature likely to turn into extreme heat, reaching a threshold of tolerance': Report
Banna Gupta. (Photo | Twitter/@BannaGupta76)
UPA dares BJP to impose president rule in Jharkhand: Banna Gupta
Former Tripura Congress chief Pradyot Debbarma-headed TIPRA Motha. (Photo | Twitter, @PradyotManikya)
BJP faces tribal party challenge in Tripura
The makeshift hospital at the hotel was being run by the family which operates the adjacent Central India Kidney Hospital. (Photo | EPS)
MP shocker: Ayushman Bharat scheme beneficiaries found being treated by in closed hotel in Jabalpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp