MP Aparajita writes to Mayor, assures help over garbage crisis

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State Capital continues to sink under piles of garbage because of a deadlock between BMC and Daruthenga villagers over the use of Bhuasuni dump yard, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on Sunday wrote to Mayor Sulochana Das extending all help to resolve the crisis.

Sarangi raised concern over the non-lifting of trash and poor sanitation activities in the city for over a fortnight. “There are heaps of garbage everywhere in the city. There is also tremendous discontentment among the residents of various localities over this issue,” she wrote, while urging the Mayor to indicate as to how she, as the local MP, could extend help in solving the problem.

Sarangi said she hopes that the issue will be sorted out by the BMC in the next three-four days. “In case the situation remains same or worsens, please allow me to meet you in your office on September 2 to work out a solution,” she wrote.

Sarangi’s letter came a day after the Bhubaneswar district unit of BJP gave 48 hours ultimatum to the civic body to clear all garbage. The unit has threatened that it will intensify its protest and stage road blockade if BMC fails to consider its demand.

Sarangi, on the other hand, wrote that “At this juncture, we should not indulge in blame game and supplement each other’s effort,” and urged everyone to work hand in hand for a ‘better Bhubaneswar’.

Meanwhile, BMC officials said they are tracking the performance of the agencies roped in to work under the new sanitation packages worked out for the City this year and have also allowed continuation of old agencies till new agencies start their operations.

As it is, the BMC has not been able to send the waste from temporary transit station near Sainik School to Bhuasuni dumpyard for over 15 days due to protest by Daruthenga villagers.Officials said the villagers have sought time till Monday to convey their final decision.

