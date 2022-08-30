Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CFS to confer lifetime achievement award on CM Naveen Patnaik

“His simplicity, kindheartedness and impeccable integrity has won the hearts of the people of Odisha,” it added.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred a lifetime achievement award by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS) in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities.
The award will be conferred by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in New Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Justice AK Patnaik. 

The society stated that Odisha’s transformative journey began in 2000 and the State witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades under the leadership of the Chief Minister. “His simplicity, kindheartedness and impeccable integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha,” it added.

The Capital Foundation Society, established in 1987 is one of the most prestigious voluntary organisations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. The board of governors of the organisation include judges of the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, political leaders representing different parties and interests, academics, defence and police chiefs, jurists and social workers.

The society has had members like former Presidents of India Ram Nath Kovind and Pranab Mukherjee, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, UK’s Member of House of Lords RP Loomba, among many other distinguished personalities. Justice Ramana will deliver the annual lecture of the Capital Foundation Society titled ‘My Experiences in the Indian Judiciary’ on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Capital Foundation Society NV Ramana New Delhi AK Patnaik
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp