CFS to confer lifetime achievement award on CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be conferred a lifetime achievement award by the Capital Foundation Society (CFS) in recognition of his distinctive and outstanding leadership qualities.

The award will be conferred by former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in New Delhi on September 4 in the presence of Justice AK Patnaik.

The society stated that Odisha’s transformative journey began in 2000 and the State witnessed rapid strides in every sector over the next two decades under the leadership of the Chief Minister. “His simplicity, kindheartedness and impeccable integrity have won the hearts of the people of Odisha,” it added.

The Capital Foundation Society, established in 1987 is one of the most prestigious voluntary organisations in India which has been engaged in providing a platform for policy dialogue and debate on issues of national and international importance. The board of governors of the organisation include judges of the Supreme Court, cabinet ministers, senior civil servants, political leaders representing different parties and interests, academics, defence and police chiefs, jurists and social workers.

The society has had members like former Presidents of India Ram Nath Kovind and Pranab Mukherjee, former deputy chairman of Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia, UK’s Member of House of Lords RP Loomba, among many other distinguished personalities. Justice Ramana will deliver the annual lecture of the Capital Foundation Society titled ‘My Experiences in the Indian Judiciary’ on the occasion.

