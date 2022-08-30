Congress targets State govt, Centre over price rise, unemployment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday lashed out at the State government for the growing unemployment and price rise.

Addressing a media conference here, senior leader and party MP Neeraj Dangi alleged that though 1.62 government posts are vacant in the State including 80,000 at the entry-level, the Naveen Patnaik government has not initiated any steps to fill up the posts.

The Congress leader said the Odisha government is a partner of the Centre in causing inflation and the growing unemployment as it has endorsed all the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government.

The Congress leader targeted the BJP and alleged that the party had promised to create employment opportunities and check price rises after coming to power. However, there is the highest joblessness in the country during the last 45 years and a record price rise, which both the Centre and State government have failed to control, he added.

Dangi said the policies adopted by the Centre have led to unemployment while demonetisation and hasty GST implementation has dealt a blow to the economy. Stating that the BJP has deceived the people of Odisha only to win votes, he demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre should fulfil its promise to check inflation and create jobs for the youths at the earliest.

Two arrested for illegal trading of chameleon

Forest officials on Monday arrested a man and his grandson here for allegedly making a deal to trade a chameleon, an endangered species. A team of the city forest division during a raid near the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park in the Mancheswar area caught the two persons while they were trying to strike a deal to trade the reptile.

