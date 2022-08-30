Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Congress targets State govt, Centre over price rise, unemployment

The Congress leader targeted the BJP and alleged that the party had promised to create employment opportunities and check price rise after coming to power.

Published: 30th August 2022 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

MP Neeraj Dangi

MP Neeraj Dangi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Congress on Monday lashed out at the State government for the growing unemployment and price rise.

Addressing a media conference here, senior leader and party MP Neeraj Dangi alleged that though 1.62 government posts are vacant in the State including 80,000 at the entry-level, the Naveen Patnaik government has not initiated any steps to fill up the posts.

The Congress leader said the Odisha government is a partner of the Centre in causing inflation and the growing unemployment as it has endorsed all the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government.

The Congress leader targeted the BJP and alleged that the party had promised to create employment opportunities and check price rises after coming to power. However, there is the highest joblessness in the country during the last 45 years and a record price rise, which both the Centre and State government have failed to control, he added.

Dangi said the policies adopted by the Centre have led to unemployment while demonetisation and hasty GST implementation has dealt a blow to the economy. Stating that the BJP has deceived the people of Odisha only to win votes, he demanded that the BJP-led government at the Centre should fulfil its promise to check inflation and create jobs for the youths at the earliest.

Two arrested for illegal trading of chameleon

Forest officials on Monday arrested a man and his grandson here for allegedly making a deal to trade a chameleon, an endangered species. A team of the city forest division during a raid near the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park in the Mancheswar area caught the two persons while they were trying to strike a deal to trade the reptile. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress State government unemployment price rise
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp