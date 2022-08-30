Home Cities Bhubaneswar

No end to Capital’s garbage woes as Daruthenga villagers seek more time

“We hope the matter will be resolved by Tuesday as the villagers have sought a day more to convey their final decision on the matter,” Das told this paper. 

Published: 30th August 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage piled up at Sailashree Vihar road in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLICK

Garbage piled up at Sailashree Vihar road in Bhubaneswar | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With Daruthenga villagers buying more time, the deadlock over the transport of the city’s waste to the Bhuasuni dump yard continued on Monday even as Mayor Sulochana Das and BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange exuded confidence that the matter will be resolved by Tuesday. 
“We hope the matter will be resolved by Tuesday as the villagers have sought a day more to convey their final decision on the matter,” Das told this paper. 

She said the civic body has assured the villagers that it will implement its action plan in a time-bound manner to ensure that waste transport to Bhuasuni -- the designated site for dumping Capital’s garbage -- is completely stopped in the next nine to 10 months. 

Daruthenga sarpanch Tapan Chakrabarty said though gram sabha meetings were held on Sunday evening and Monday morning, the villagers and local leaders could not reach a consensus on giving a go-ahead to the civic body to continue the dumping activity at the site, located close to the village. 

Another round of village-level meetings will be convened and the decision of the villagers will be conveyed to the Corporation by Tuesday morning, he said.  As the matter remained unresolved, the waste collection continued to remain affected across the city on the day. Trucks carrying garbage had to wait for hours in front of the temporary transit station (TTS) near Sainik School to dump the trash at the location.

The BMC was also forced to engage three to four excavators to create space at the TTS for the dumping of waste as the non-lifting of trash from the site for nearly three weeks has turned it into a heap of garbage. 
BMC utilises the land allotted at Bhuasuni for the dumping of waste as per an order of the Orissa High Court, said, officials. Kulange said garbage shifting will start from the TTS as soon as the villagers withdraw their protest. 

“We have assured the villagers that transportation of garbage from TTS to Bhuasuni dump yard will be completely stopped by August 2023. Besides, bio-mining as per NGT order will also be started soon to clear trash from the area and restore it back to its earlier position,” he said, adding the civic body expects the villagers will agree to the proposal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daruthenga villagers Bhuasuni dump yard Sulochana Das
India Matters
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Vasundhara branch of Punjab National Bank amid a search of his bank locker by CBI in Ghaziabad on August 30, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
CBI officials search Sisodia's bank locker in Ghaziabad
Rescue operations underway after a landslide was triggered by heavy rains during ongoing monsoon season, at aKanjar village in Kerala's Idukki district, Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains continue to lash central Kerala
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
ED summons TMC's Abhishek Banerjee in 'coal smuggling scam'
Union Minister Smriti Irani (Photo | EPS)
UP: Amethi lekhpal, who failed to recognise Smriti Irani over phone, faces probe

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp