Odisha: Govt nod to 10 projects worth Rs 2,006 crore

The projects have potential to generate direct jobs for 3,545 persons

Published: 30th August 2022 06:09 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) on Monday approved 10 projects envisaging investment of around Rs 2,005.89 crore and direct employment potential for 3,545 persons. 

The authority meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra accorded in-principle approval to employment-intensive projects in the pharmaceutical, food processing, tourism and infrastructure sectors.

The SLSWCA approved the project proposal of Balento Enterprises Private Limited for a 5 MTPA Iron Ore Beneficiation plant and 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant in Jhumpura in Keonjhar district with an investment of Rs 775 crore. It will generate employment opportunities for over 314 people.

United Ferrocast Private Limited got approval for setting up a 0.11 MTPA Ferro alloys plant at Badchana in the Jajpur district. The company with an investment of Rs 261.1 crore will generate employment opportunities for 376 people.

The panel approved the proposals of Sanvira Industries Limited to set up a carbon electrode paste manufacturing plant at Danagadi in the Jajpur district with an investment of Rs 205.44 crore. Sai Bulk Bags Private Limited has proposed to set up a manufacturing unit of chemicals (sulphuric acid, surfactant) and fine fabric/ HDPE/ PP Woven sacks with an annual capacity of 1.44 lakh tonnes and 24,000 tonnes at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district entailing an investment of Rs 135.95 crore.

Similarly, Summa Real Media Private Limited planned to set up a pharmaceutical manufacturing and research unit comprising pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing and a pharmaceutical research and development centre with an annual capacity of 1.6 billion units at Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar in Khurda district with an investment of Rs 200 crore. It will generate employment opportunities for over 1,280 people.

The other approved projects are warehousing-cum-logistic park by Naresh Kumar and Company at Jajpur with an investment of Rs 125 crore, a food processing unit of Oriclean Private Limited for manufacturing sauces, jams, jellies and marmalades with a cumulative capacity of 60,000 tonnes per annum against an investment of Rs 88 crore at Tangi-Choudwar in Cuttack district and shrimp processing unit in Seafood Park, Deras, Khurda by DN Sea Shells Pvt. Ltd. with an investment of Rs 50.40 crore.

Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd has proposed to expand its Mayfair Palm at Gopalpur in Ganjam at an investment of Rs 85 crore while Runaya Aluminium Pvt. Ltd will set up an aluminium powder and pigments plant in Jharsuguda for Rs 80 crore.

